Man arrested on suspicion of murdering mother and two daughters in UK crossbow attack

By Catherine Nicholls, CNN

(CNN) — The man suspected of murdering three women in a crossbow attack in southern England has been arrested, British police say.

“A man has now been arrested in connection with a triple murder which happened on Tuesday evening,” Hertfordshire Constabulary said in a statement Friday.

According to the statement, a 26-year-old man was arrested on Thursday evening on suspicion of three counts of murder.

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the victims’ family at this tragic time.”

“The investigation is moving at pace and as a result, we have now arrested a man. Enquiries are continuing at this time,” he added.

Carol Hunt, 61, the wife of BBC horse racing commentator, John Hunt, and their daughters, Hannah Hunt, 28, and Louise Hunt, 25, were named as the victims of the attack on Tuesday night.

The three were found seriously injured at a house in the town of Bushey and later died in hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.