Body found on Spanish island is missing British teenager Jay Slater, court says

(CNN) — The body found on the Spanish island of Tenerife on Monday has officially been identified as that of missing British teenager Jay Slater, a Spanish court said Tuesday.

The court confirmed “by fingerprints that the body found yesterday in the mountains of Masca is that of Jay Slater.”

The autopsy confirmed that the death was due to trauma “compatible with a fall in a rocky area.”

Slater, who was 19 and from Lancashire, northern England, went missing almost a month ago after attending the NRG festival on the south of the island.

He was last heard from around 8:30 a.m. local time (3:30 a.m, ET) on June 17, according to one of his friends, Lucy Mae, who set up a GoFundMe.

She wrote on the GoFundMe page that Slater “had met two people on Sunday night” and left to go to their apartment, which was “in a very secluded location.”

She said Slater left the apartment at 8 a.m. local (3 a.m. ET) and walked for half an hour, before “frantically ringing me when his phone reached 1%.”

“His last location was on an off road track, which was a 10 hour walk from his hotel,” Slater’s friend said.

