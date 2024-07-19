Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim deadly Tel Aviv drone attack

By Eugenia Yosef, Jennifer Hansler, Eyad Kourdi and Kathleen Magramo, CNN

(CNN) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Friday claimed responsibility for a deadly drone blast in Tel Aviv, the Iranian proxy group’s latest attack in what it says is a response to Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

The explosion in a central district home to a number of diplomatic missions, including a US Embassy branch office, killed a 50-year-old man and injured at least 10 others, according to Israeli emergency officials and police.

Houthi spokesperson Yahya Sare’e said the “significant military operation” was successfully carried out with a new drone capable of “bypassing the enemy’s interception systems.”

“We will continue to strike these targets in response to the enemy’s massacres and daily crimes against our brothers in the Gaza Strip,” Sare’e said. “Our operations will only cease when the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.”

CNN cannot independently confirm the Houthi spokesperson’s claim.

The drone that caused the explosion was detected by an Israeli aerial defense system, but not intercepted due to “human error,” an Israeli military official said.

The drone was armed with a “warhead” and crashed into an apartment building, the official added, without providing further details of the device’s payload.

The official did not confirm whether the drone was launched by the Houthis.

The Israeli military is investigating the attack and does not believe further threats are imminent, the official said.

According to an initial inquiry “no sirens were activated” during the incident, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier, adding that the air force had increased air patrols in response to the incident.

Deadly explosion

The blast occurred about 100 meters (330 feet) from the compound of the US Embassy branch office, according to a CNN analysis of open-source satellite imagery of the scene.

There was no damage to the US diplomatic mission and no reports of injuries of US personnel or “locally engaged staff,” the US State Department said.

“We are in close contact with Israeli authorities to fully investigate the source of the explosion and its intended target,” the spokesperson said, adding the embassy in Jerusalem and the branch in Tel Aviv are ready to provide consular assistance to US citizens.

Emergency crews responded to an “an object” that had exploded on Shalom Aleichem Street, Israel’s Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service said.

“The dead man had suffered penetrating injuries,” MDA paramedic Roi Klein said.

At least four of the injured sustained shrapnel wounds, the MDA said.

Police urged local residents “not to touch any rocket remnants that may contain explosives.”

“Following the incident of an explosion in the Tel Aviv area, large police forces have arrived at the scene and are working to secure the area and conduct searches for suspicious objects and additional threats,” the Israeli Police spokesperson’s unit said.

Houthi attacks

The Houthis have been attacking US targets and commercial shipping in the Red Sea since Israel launched its invasion of Gaza following Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel that killed more than 1,200 people and saw more than 250 others kidnapped.

Israel’s air and ground offensive on Gaza has killed more than 38,000 people in the enclave, according to Palestinian authorities. The war has displaced almost all of the strip’s population of more than 2 million people, turned swaths of the territory into rubble and triggered a massive humanitarian crisis.

The war has also raised fears of a wider regional conflict, with the potential consequences of further human suffering and shocks to the global economy. The Houthi attacks in the Red Sea for instance have forced some of the world’s biggest shipping and oil companies to suspend transit through one of the most important maritime trade routes.

The drone attack in Tel Aviv Friday comes after the Houthis claimed earlier this month that they had targeted ships in the Israeli port of Haifa with a number of drones in joint military operations with Iran-backed militias based in Iraq.

The IDF told CNN at the time that it was not aware of such an incident.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

