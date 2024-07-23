Russian lawmakers seek to punish troops using smartphones on Ukraine battlefields

By Christian Edwards and Anna Chernova, CNN

(CNN) — Russia’s lower house of parliament has proposed punishing Russian soldiers caught using smartphones while fighting in Ukraine, state media TASS reported, amid growing concerns that electronic devices can reveal troops’ location on the battlefield.

According to a draft law supported by the State Duma Committee on Defense, carrying internet-connected cell phones whose data can identify Russian troops or the location of forces will be classified as a “gross disciplinary offense” punishable by up to 10 days of arrest. Multiple offenses could lead to up to 15 days of arrest.

The law would also prohibit the use of other electronic devices meant for “household purposes” which allow for video and audio recording and the transmission of geolocation data.

Both Russian and Ukrainian militaries have reportedly used enemy cell phones to identify targets during the war, scraping data from photos and messages to track coordinates and launch attacks.

The United States and its “Five Eyes” intelligence allies – Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom – warned last year that Russian military hackers had been targeting Ukrainian soldiers’ mobile devices in a bid to steal sensitive battlefield information.

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) also assessed that Russian hackers had sought to infiltrate the Android tablets used by the Ukrainian military for “planning and performing combat missions,” using code designed to steal data sent from the devices to Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite system, which have been crucial to Ukraine’s battlefield communications.

After a Ukrainian strike that killed nearly 100 Russian troops in the occupied Ukrainian city of Makiivka on New Year’s Day last year, Russia’s Defense Ministry said the “main cause” of the strike was the widespread use of cell phones by Russian soldiers, although some officials questioned that assessment.

Although the Kremlin has acknowledged the risks posed by soldiers carrying cell phones, Russian military bloggers have criticized the draft law, claiming it shows the Duma’s lack of understanding of the nature of modern warfare.

“The bosses live on another planet,” one blogger, called “Obsessed with the Z War,” wrote on Telegram on Monday.

Another blogger, Veteran Records, said: “Nowadays, gadgets are needed in war not just by individual specialists, now literally every soldier needs a gadget in war. And this is not a luxury or a whim – it is a necessity dictated by time and circumstances.”

Instead of “uncontrolled” gadgets like smartphones, the blogger suggested creating a “controlled” gadget that cannot reveal sensitive battlefield information. “If we can’t create a gadget ourselves, let’s ask the Chinese, they’ll do anything for money,” they wrote.

Russian soldiers are already banned from publicly distributing information that could reveal the identity or location of military personnel.

Under Russia’s legislative process, draft laws must first be considered by the Duma, before progressing to the Federation Council, the upper house. The Council cannot amend laws passed by the Duma, but can approve or reject them.

