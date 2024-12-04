Mexico makes record fentanyl bust days after Trump tariff threat

By Abel Alvarado, CNN

(CNN) — Mexican authorities have announced what they say is the largest fentanyl bust in the country’s history, with over a ton of the synthetic opioid seized in two raids in the cartel-ridden northern state of Sinaloa.

“It is the largest seizure of fentanyl pills that has ever been made,” Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Thursday morning during her daily press conference, adding that the amount seized surpasses 20 million doses.

“Think (about it), the consumption of a person addicted to fentanyl over the course of a year is like a packet of sugar. Then think about a ton of fentanyl, we are talking about more than 20 million doses, and close to eight billion Mexican pesos ($394 million),” the president said.

The raids come days after US President-elect Donald Trump promised massive hikes in tariffs on goods from Mexico on the first day of his administration – a move he claims to be in retaliation for illegal immigration and “crime and drugs” coming across the border.

“This tariff will remain in effect until such time as drugs, in particular fentanyl, and all illegal aliens stop this invasion of our country!” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform on November 25.

Mexico’s top security official, Omar Garcia Harfuch, said the “historic” bust was achieved in two raids spearheaded by the country’s navy and that two men were arrested and several weapons seized.

Harfuch didn’t identify those arrested but posted pictures of walkie-talkies and bags full of pills inside a red pick-up truck allegedly seized during the operation.

“These actions will continue until the violence decreases in the state of Sinaloa,” Harfuch wrote on X early Thursday.

On Tuesday, Harfuch touted Sheinbaum’s security achievements during her first 60 days in office, claiming that nationwide authorities have arrested over 5,000 criminals and seized nearly 58 tons of drugs and over 2,400 firearms.

However, the state of Sinaloa – home to one of the world’s most powerful drug trafficking organizations, the Sinaloa Cartel – has seen a spike in murders with more than 50 people killed in the past week, according to data from the state’s prosecutor’s office.

The wave of violence in Sinaloa, according to Harfuch, was triggered by “a specific situation, a few months ago,” which caused a “fight” between criminal groups.

Last July, two of the Sinaloa Cartel leaders – Joaquin Guzman Lopez, son of infamous cartel boss Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, and Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, who co-founded the cartel with El Chapo – were arrested in the US during an operation in Texas.

The Sinaloa Cartel is thought to be responsible for the trafficking of vast amounts of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl into the US.

