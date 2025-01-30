US foreign aid freeze is upending global aid and the work of contractors

By Lauren Kent, CNN

(CNN) — The extent of the impacts of the Trump administration’s sudden 90-day freeze of almost all foreign aid is still unclear almost a week on, as officials and aid workers overseas try to make sense of which activities must be suspended.

The suspension of foreign aid was outlined in a diplomatic cable from Secretary of State Marco Rubio last Friday.

In addition to widespread confusion around ongoing aid projects, the suspension means some aid contractors are not being paid for contracts and work that they have already completed, one aid industry source told CNN, speaking anonymously for fear of retribution.

Contractors working with USAID – many of them US-based companies and small businesses – often front the money for aid work, then submit invoices and get reimbursed later.

Now, some are not being paid for millions of dollars’ worth of services already rendered, the aid industry source said. That means there will be significant furloughs of staff at many aid contractors and subcontractors.

CNN has reached out to USAID and the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for comment.

“We were told to lay off all of our staff,” said Annie Feighery, the CEO of mWater, a US company that provides a free digital platform to governments and organizations around the world to help improve access to water. She said that as a subcontractor, the firm is “carrying a debt load of our projects” and has not yet been paid for work done in January.

The USAID stop-work order has taken out 80% of her company’s budget, she said.

“It’s going to put a lot of small businesses out of work,” Feighery said, noting that mWater staff in Indonesia, Haiti, Kenya, Uganda and the US are impacted. “If we’re allowed in May to go back to work, we will have to do the work in May and get paid in June… It’s horrific, you know, to imagine any company going two quarters without their funding.”

She added that companies working in the technology aid space are also concerned about other nations, like China, stepping in to fill the void during the 90-day pause on foreign aid. Foreign governments using data systems that are US-based, like those of mWater, is better than having them run on Chinese technology, she argued.

A humanitarian official told CNN that organizations are concerned about foreign powers like China and Russia using the US aid freeze to increase their own soft power overseas. And there are concerns that non-state actors, like terrorist groups and child soldier recruiters, could gain influence in areas where US funding currently supports refugee camps, the official highlighted.

Widespread confusion over waiver for ‘humanitarian aid’

Several international NGOs told CNN they were seeking clarifications or did not yet have answers regarding which aid funding would be suspended.

The State Department said in a media note on Wednesday that the freeze does not include humanitarian aid, “which is defined as ‘life-saving medicine, medical services, food, shelter, and subsistence assistance, as well as supplies and reasonable administrative costs as necessary to deliver such assistance.’”

The note also claimed that “critical national security waivers have been granted, including to ensure the protection of US personnel overseas, facilitate the repatriation of illegal aliens, enforce non-proliferation obligations, and much more.”

The waiver on “life-saving humanitarian assistance” specified that it does not apply to “activities that involve abortions, family planning conferences … gender or DEI ideology programs, transgender surgeries, or other non-life saving assistance,” as CNN reported.

The State Department claimed it had “provided straightforward guidance” about waivers to the freeze last Friday.

However, multiple international aid workers told CNN that there is widespread confusion about what the humanitarian aid waiver actually means and what it covers.

The humanitarian official told CNN there was “no clarity at all.”

The official said that even though the waiver gives an exemption for ‘life-saving humanitarian aid,’ it’s not clear if that includes funding for staffers who carry out the work. Their organization has been unable to withdraw US funds at all, and is exploring whether to put staff on furlough, because it doesn’t have cash reserves to pay people.

USAID funds foreign aid projects in more than 100 countries around the world. Other agencies like the State Department, Department of Health and Human Services, Defense Department, Treasury and the Peace Corps also control portions of the US foreign aid budget.

Foreign assistance has been the target of ire from Republicans in Congress and Trump administration officials, but the funding accounts for very little of the overall US budget, at about 1% of federal budget obligations.

Concerns about development aid

A source working in the US foreign aid industry stressed that the humanitarian aid waiver does not include most development aid, which also saves lives, for example through improving water security, food security, sanitation and hygiene.

“Development aid is longer-term work and that is still on pause,” said the source, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals.

In many cases, the stop-work orders stemming from the US State Department aid freeze have suspended projects that are done in support of US security and global security interests, according to aid workers.

The World Council of Credit Unions, headquartered in Wisconsin, said in a statement Wednesday that following the stop-work orders, it had suspended a USAID project in Peru and Ecuador that helps Venezuelan refugees with credit lending, savings, and with obtaining “documentation that allows them to integrate into their local economies, thereby stemming their migration to the US.”

The international credit organization also said it had suspended work on its USAID GROW Project in Ukraine, which “supports agricultural production and food security, an area Ukraine is central to in supporting the global food chain.”

In Ukraine, multiple organizations said their work had been impacted by the freeze on USAID funding. The director of the All-Ukrainian Association of Communities, Ivan Slobodianyk, told CNN that his organization was urgently looking for replacement funding to support its food security vegetable seed program in the southern Kherson region.

CNN reported Wednesday that the freeze also impacts funding used to train international partners on countering the trade of illicit narcotics and human trafficking.

Funding halt to HIV programs

A World Health Organization (WHO) spokesperson told CNN that the agency welcomes the US administration’s decision on Tuesday to include the funding of HIV medicines in the waiver. “But WHO remains very concerned in regards to a funding halt for other parts of PEPFAR (the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief),” the spokesperson said.

“A funding halt for HIV programmes can put people living with HIV at immediate increased risk of illness and death and undermine efforts to prevent transmission in communities and countries. Such measures, if prolonged, could lead to rises in new infections and deaths, reversing decades of progress and potentially taking the world back to the 1980s and 1990s when millions died of HIV every year globally, including many in the United States of America,” the WHO said in a statement.

“We call on the United States government to enable additional exemptions to ensure the delivery of lifesaving HIV treatment and care.”

The chief executive of the Gates Foundation, Mark Suzman, said in a statement: “US assistance programs, such as PEPFAR, deliver life-saving medicine, medical care, and combat hunger and starvation. These programs protect the health of Americans, bolster US national security, and build stronger economies.”

The foundation is committed to working with the administration on these issues, he added, “and encourage them to ensure this critical funding continues immediately while their reviews are underway.”

CNN’s Jennifer Hansler contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.