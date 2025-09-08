Skip to Content
Train collides with bus in Mexico, killing at least 8 people

today at 9:42 AM
Published 10:24 AM

By Michael Rios, CNN

(CNN) — A train collided with a double-decker passenger bus in Mexico on Monday, killing at least eight people and injuring at least 45, the Civil Protection of the State of Mexico said.

The crash happened on a highway in the Atlacomulco municipality, according to state authorities.

Photos of the aftermath showed the front windshield on the roof of the bus shattered and nearly flattened.

A video circulating online also showed people trying to help passengers evacuate from the roof.

The Atlacomulco City Council said the community was in mourning following the collision. “We express our most sincere solidarity with the affected families at this time,” it said in a statement, promising support.

The cause of the collision is not yet known.

Traffic is closed in both directions to allow emergency services to respond.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

