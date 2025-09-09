Israeli carries out strike targeting Hamas leadership in Qatar

By Tal Shalev, Mostafa Salem, Sarah El Sirgany, CNN

(CNN) — Israel carried out an attack targeting Hamas leadership in Qatar on Tuesday, two Israeli sources told CNN, in what appeared to be the first known Israeli military strike against the militant group in the Gulf nation.

One of the sources, a senior Israeli official, said among those targeted was Hamas’ chief negotiator Khalil Al-Hayya.

“We are awaiting the results of the strike,” the official said.

The Qatari foreign ministry’s spokesperson Majed Al Ansari called the attack “cowardly” and “criminal assault” that constitutes a “blatant violation of international laws and norms.”

“While strongly condemning this attack, the State of Qatar emphasizes that it will not tolerate this reckless and irresponsible Israeli behavior,” Al Ansari said on X.

A senior Hamas official confirmed to CNN that the group’s negotiators were targeted in Doha.

One of the Israeli sources who spoke to CNN said the United States was informed ahead of the strike on Qatar. CNN has reached out to the White House and the State Department for comment.

Qatar is one of the US’ closest allies in the Middle East and home to the Al Udeid Air Base, the biggest American military facility in the region. A key security partner of Washington, it was designated a Major Non-NATO Ally in 2022.

Al Udeid came under Iranian attack this year after the US struck nuclear facilities in Iran during Israel’s June campaign.

Following Tuesday’s strike, the US embassy in Qatar instituted a shelter-in-place order for its facilities in the country, it said in a post on X.

“We have seen reports of missile strikes occurring in Doha. The US Embassy has instituted a shelter-in-place order for their facilities. US citizens are advised to shelter-in-place,” it said.

Shortly after the explosion in Qatar, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued a statement saying it had targeted “senior leadership” of Hamas with “a precise strike” in a joint operation with the Shin Bet security agency. The statement didn’t specify where the operation was carried out, but suggested that it was outside Gaza.

“For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have led the terrorist organization’s operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7th massacre, and have been orchestrating and managing the war against the State of Israel.”

On Monday, Khalil Al-Hayya met with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Doha.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

