Prince Harry seen arriving at King Charles’ London home amid reports of first meeting in 19 months

By Max Foster, Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

London (CNN) — The Duke of Sussex was seen arriving at Clarence House, the London residence of King Charles III, on Wednesday amid reports that the estranged father and son were set to have their first face-to-face meeting since February 2024.

Neither Buckingham Palace nor representatives for the Duke of Sussex have confirmed a reunion between the pair.

Speculation of a possible meeting between the father and son has been growing throughout Harry’s solo trip back to Britain this week for a series of charity visits and engagements.

On Wednesday, the 40-year-old duke visited the Centre for Blast Injury Studies at Imperial College London. King Charles was in Scotland at the Balmoral estate, where he has been spending the summer, but he is thought to have returned to the British capital on Wednesday afternoon.

The last time that Charles and Harry spent time together was in February 2024 when the duke dashed back to Britain for a 30-minute meeting following the King’s shock cancer diagnosis. Harry, who is fifth in line to the throne, wasn’t able to see his father when he returned in April as Charles was on a state visit to Italy.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

