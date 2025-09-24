Man arrested in connection with cyberattack that disrupted European airports

By Catherine Nicholls, CNN

London (CNN) — A man in his forties has been arrested in connection to a cyber attack that knocked out automatic check-in systems at some of Europe’s busiest airports last week.

The man, who was arrested in West Sussex, England, on Tuesday evening, was detained on suspicion of Computer Misuse Act offences, the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) said in a statement shared with CNN. He has been released on conditional bail.

“Although this arrest is a positive step, the investigation into this incident is in its early stages and remains ongoing,” Paul Foster, head of the NCA’s National Cyber Crime Unit, said in the statement,

“Cybercrime is a persistent global threat that continues to cause significant disruption to the UK. Alongside our partners here and overseas, the NCA is committed to reducing that threat in order to protect the British public,” he added.

Last Friday, aviation company Collins Aerospace was targeted in the cyber attack, sparking disruption for passengers who were set to depart from cities including London, Brussels, Berlin and Dublin.

Brussels Airport used iPads and laptops to check passengers in online, while a passenger at Berlin Brandenburg Airport told Reuters that travelers were being given handwritten boarding passes.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, Berlin’s airport said disruption was continuing.

“Given that check-in and boarding are still largely manual, longer processing times, delays, and cancellations by airlines may continue today despite the mobilization of all available resources,” the airport said, adding that it is working on “alternative solutions to minimize the impact” of the cyberattack on passengers.

London’s Heathrow said Wednesday that the majority of its flights are “operating as normal.” Brussels Airport said Tuesday that there may still be “limited disruption” to flights because of the cyberattack.

