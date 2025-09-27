Iran is facing ‘snapback’ sanctions over its nuclear program. Here’s what that means

By Tim Lister, CNN

(CNN) — Iran is set to face so-called “snapback” sanctions at a time of high tension in the Middle East, but what does that mean?

The term is used for the reimposition of sanctions against Iran a decade after they were suspended as part of a landmark deal to limit and monitor the country’s controversial nuclear program.

Several European powers accuse Iran of not meeting its obligations under the agreement. But the move could mean Tehran moves even further away from international oversight of its nuclear program.

How did we get here?

Sanctions were due to end permanently on October 18. But the original agreement, known as the JCPOA, which saw the lifting of sanctions against Iran in exchange for restrictions over its nuclear program, allowed any signatory to restore sanctions before that date if it decided Iran had failed to meet its commitments.

In August, European negotiators told the UN Security Council that Iran had violated “the near entirety of its JCPOA commitments,” and that Europe was preparing to trigger the snapback mechanism. It gave a month’s warning to Iran in August as a way of getting the process moving before Russia assumes the presidency of the Security Council in October.

Several meetings and calls with the Iranian foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, and other Iranian officials took place this month – but none made headway in meeting the Europeans’ key demands: evidence that Iran is prepared to find a diplomatic solution, comply with monitoring and inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and account for the state and whereabouts of more than 400 kg of highly enriched uranium.

The European nations also want the resumption of Iran’s direct talks with the United States.

Western powers and Israel have long accused Iran of seeking to make nuclear weapons. Tehran insists its nuclear program is peaceful.

There was an agreement this month between the IAEA and Iran on resuming inspections, but European diplomats said it was too vague to be of reassurance. Araghchi told Iranian state media that IAEA access to nuclear sites would be limited and conducted under conditions set by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. He added that enriched uranium stockpiles may remain inaccessible, buried under the rubble of nuclear facilities.

The snapback sanctions are now set to begin Sunday.

What will the sanctions do?

Snapback restores UN sanctions that were introduced between 2006 and 2010 – including an arms embargo and on Iran getting technology for its ballistic missile program. Iran’s oil and financial services sectors were also targeted.

But the European decision is not binding on the other signatories to JCPOA, China and Russia, historic allies of Iran.

The US pulled out of the JCPOA during President Trump’s first term in office and opted for a policy of “maximum pressure” against Iran through a tough regime of sanctions. So snapback essentially sees Europe moving towards the US position.

What has Iran said?

Iran has remained defiant.

“Through the ‘snapback’ they block the road, but it is the brains and the thoughts that open or build the road,” Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said.

“The economic impact of UN and EU sanctions on Iran would be limited, given the gravity of US restrictions,” notes the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR). “But one practical ramification of snapback for Iran is that if a future nuclear deal resulted in the lifting of UN sanctions, it is not clear whether the EU would follow suit.”

The ECFR adds: “It is inconceivable that – having experienced the pain of military strikes – snapback can force Iran to accept the US demand of zero-enrichment of its uranium.”

Iranian officials have warned that should snapback proceed, Tehran will end its participation in IAEA inspections. Some Iranian officials have warned that the reimposition of UN sanctions would lead Iran to quit the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which would put an end to international scrutiny of its nuclear program.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, however, told a group of journalists and analysts that Iran had no intention to leave the NPT as a reaction to the revival of the UN sanctions, Reuters reported.

What is the state of Iran’s nuclear program?

Following the 12-day Israeli assault on Iran in June and US airstrikes against its key Fordow nuclear facility, the state of Iran’s program is unclear.

US President Donald Trump said Fordow had been obliterated; other assessments suggested that nuclear facilities had been badly damaged, but that Iran’s program may have been set back up to two years.

Araghchi has said much of Iran’s enriched uranium is buried under the rubble. Also unknown is the state of critical equipment at Isfahan that would enrich uranium to weapons-grade and convert it from gas to metal.

International inspectors have not been able to visit the sites since the conflict in June.

