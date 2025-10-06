UK mosque set ablaze with two people inside, police investigating suspected hate crime

By Laura Sharman, Ally Barnard, CNN

(CNN) — A UK mosque was set ablaze with two people still inside in a suspected arson attack that police are treating as a hate crime.

One man has so far been arrested on suspicion of arson “with intent to endanger life” in connection with the incident, according to Sussex Police.

It is the latest violent incident to be reported in a politically charged British summer, during which incidents of Islamophobic and antisemitic hate have remained high, and comes just days after a deadly attack outside a synagogue in Manchester.

Two people in balaclavas tried to force the mosque’s door open on Saturday night before pouring gasoline onto the steps and setting it alight, a voluntary mosque manager who asked not to be named told CNN.

Emergency crews rushed to the mosque in Peacehaven, near Brighton on the country’s south coast, shortly before 10 p.m. local time.

The mosque’s chairman and a fellow worshipper, both in their 60s, were having tea inside when they heard a loud bang outside and fled the building as flames curled across the main entrance, according to the mosque manager.

It is not known if the suspected arsonists knew people were inside at the time.

“They could have easily died,” the manager told CNN, saying “these people came with full intent to cause maximum damage.”

“The chairman was shaking the whole time, and a neighbor came out onto the street crying,” he said.

“Everyone is scared. If someone was willing to do this, we don’t know what’s next.”

The small mosque, opened four years ago, serves 10 to 15 worshippers who had gathered for evening prayers at 8:15 p.m. local time.

After the mosque closed, the chairman stayed behind with another volunteer for a cup of tea.

“They are old chaps in their 60s and usually do that. The mosque is usually a very friendly and relaxed environment,” the manager said.

Footage from the mosque’s door camera shows two people in balaclavas arriving at the entrance a short time later, pulling the door handle and pushing the door several times, the manager said.

“Then we saw them pouring gasoline all over the floor and the door of the mosque and the chairman’s car outside.”

Sussex Police are treating the incident as arson with intent to endanger life and said the impact will “be felt by the Muslim community” of the small coastal town.

“Fortunately those inside at the time were not injured but significant damage was caused to the mosque and a nearby vehicle,” the force said in a statement.

The mosque’s chairman works a taxi driver and relied on the car as his livelihood, according to the manager. “Unfortunately, just a shell of his vehicle is left,” he added.

Detectives on Sunday appealed for information on the two people seen in the footage, which showed one person wearing a “distinctive black jacket with a Pre London logo” and the second wearing “red gloves.”

“We believe there are people in the community who know who these two are,” Detective Inspector Gavin Patch said.

In an update published Monday, Sussex Police confirmed that a 46-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, adding that their investigation was “progressing at pace.”

Liberal Democrat MP for Lewes district, James MacCleary, condemned the incident on X.

“Appalling to hear about this fire at the mosque in Peacehaven. It is used by my constituents and is an important part of the local community. Police are treating it as a hate crime,” he wrote.

Last August, the mosque was targeted twice overnight with eggs thrown at the building and people have shouted curse words and racial slurs when passing by, the manager said.

“But we never expected an attack on this level,” he added. “The community right now is on their toes. They feel unsafe, they are paranoid. There is a lot going on right now.”

An increased police presence is in place at the scene with additional patrols “to provide reassurance at other places of worship across the county,” Detective Superintendent Karrie Bohanna, from Sussex Police, said.

On Thursday, two Jewish worshippers were killed in a car ramming and stabbing attack outside a synagogue in the English city of Manchester on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism.

Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned that attack, and warned that hatred “is rising once again, and Britain must defeat it once again.”

This story has been updated with additional information.

