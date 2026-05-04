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One dead after car strikes crowd in German city, police say

By
Updated
today at 9:18 AM
Published 9:52 AM

By Billy Stockwell, Benjamin Brown, CNN

(CNN) — At least one person has been killed after a car struck several people in the eastern German city of Leipzig, local authorities said Monday.

Two other people were severely injured and have been taken to hospital, while 20 more have been “affected,” according to Axel Schuh, the head of Leipzig’s fire brigade.

A large emergency service presence is at the scene, Schuh said.

Meanwhile, German police said the driver of the car has been arrested and “no longer poses a threat.”

“A police operation is currently underway in downtown #Leipzig,” local police posted on X. “Please keep emergency routes clear and follow the instructions of the emergency personnel on site.”

The city’s mayor, Burkhard Jung, said the motive of the suspected perpetrator is unclear at this stage. “There is no further danger,” he said.

This story has been updated with additional details.

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