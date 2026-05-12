Catherine, Princess of Wales, visits Italy in first overseas royal trip since cancer treatment

By Max Foster, CNN

Reggio Emilia, Italy (CNN) — In the small, historic city of Reggio Emilia in Northern Italy, the sense of pride is only heightened this week when a major royal pays a visit, with the global media travelling in her wake.

Catherine isn’t Italy’s princess. The pride comes from the way the Princess of Wales is expected to shine her formidable spotlight on Wednesday upon one of the city’s crown jewels – a revolutionary, and much-imitated approach to preschool education.

The Reggio Emilia Approach is more philosophy than method. First developed after World War II, it’s become nearly as defining for the town as the local cheese Parmigiano Reggiano.

The emphasis is on creativity, relationships, and hands-on discovery – all themes Catherine has spearheaded with her own work through the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. It’s a neat fit for this first overseas visit Catherine will make since being diagnosed with cancer more than two years ago.

An aide to the Princess of Wales described the visit as “an important step in the Princess’ recovery journey,” adding “she takes great joy from this work.”

This is the royal’s first official visit to Italy, though she spent time in Florence after school and before she went to university and has been “remembering the happy memories,” said the aide.

“She’s had many conversations with her husband the Prince of Wales, and her children about this trip, and they’re looking forward to hearing about it on her return to the United Kingdom.”

The visit is “a significant honor,” Reggio Emilia mayor Marco Massari wrote on Instagram. “The Princess of Wales will learn about an approach to public early childhood education that we regard as a cornerstone of our community.”

“Today, even a princess has chosen to come and discover this approach, and that makes us proud and grateful to those who have built this legacy and to those who keep it alive and thriving today,” said Federico Ruozzi, president of the city’s preschool and infant-toddler center.

The British princess will be welcomed at the town hall by the mayor before greeting crowds in the medieval piazza. Expect two days of images of Catherine throwing herself into craft classes, outdoor learning and meeting members of the entire community who play their part is making the approach come to life.

“This is a huge moment for the princess. There will be many highlights of 2026 but this being her first international visit post her recovery… this is a really significant moment for her,” the aide added.

The Princess’s team at Kensington Palace remarked Catherine is taking different pace on early childhood issues compared to pre-2024. She’s taking it up a gear. On her recovery and return to public facing engagement, her team said they continue to find the right balance, and that this is expected to be the first of several trips.

A spokesperson added, “The Princess is keen to explore further how globally we can identify positive, hopeful solutions to address some of today’s toughest social challenges, by investing in the extraordinary impact of early childhood and prioritising the early years with the same urgency as climate change.”

The-CNN-Wire

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