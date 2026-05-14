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Cuba says CIA Director John Ratcliffe met with interior minister in Havana

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Published 1:46 PM

By Patrick Oppmann, CNN

Havana, Cuba (CNN) — CIA Director John Ratcliffe led a US delegation to Havana to meet with Cuban government officials on Thursday as the island deals with a collapse of its energy sector amid rising tensions with the US, according to the Cuban government.

“Following the request submitted by the US government that a delegation presided over by the CIA Director John Ratcliffe be received in Havana, the Revolutionary Directorate approved the realization of this visit and the meeting with its counterpart from the Ministry of the Interior,” the statement read.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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