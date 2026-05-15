Israel carries out strike targeting most senior Hamas military leader in Gaza

By Eugenia Yosef, Ibrahim Dahman, CNN

Jerusalem (CNN) — Despite a fragile US-brokered ceasefire in Gaza, Israel carried out a strike targeting Hamas’ most senior military leader, according to a joint statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz.

Israel held Izz al-Din al-Haddad responsible for being one of the “architects” of the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023 and for holding hostages in the attack’s aftermath. Israel also accused al-Haddad of refusing “to implement the agreement led by US President (Donald) Trump for Hamas to disarm and for the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip.”

Emergency services in Gaza said Israel struck a residential building in the al-Rimal neighborhood near Gaza City on Friday afternoon. The director of Al-Shifa Hospital told CNN that at least one woman was killed in the strike and another six people were injured, including one in critical condition.

The secretive al-Haddad is considered one of the most important figures in Hamas, known as the “Ghost of al-Qassam” for the low profile he maintains. He is the head of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing. After Israel assassinated Hamas’ other leaders, including Yahya Sinwar, his brother Mohammed Sinwar, and Mohammed Deif, al-Haddad was considered to be one of the militant group’s top decision makers.

A senior Israeli security official said initial indications were that the assassination of al-Haddad was successful.

Hamas did not immediately respond to a request for comment. CNN is unable to independently confirm whether al-Haddad was killed in the strike.

The attack comes despite an ostensible ceasefire that has been in place since October. Israel has carried out regular strikes in Gaza that it says are targeting Hamas or what officials describe as imminent threats to Israeli forces occupying more than half of the destroyed enclave.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Israeli strikes have killed more than than 850 people in Gaza since the ceasefire went into effect in mid-October.

On Thursday, the official in charge of implementing the US-brokered ceasefire agreement in Gaza acknowledged the truce was “far from perfect,” even as he said it brought “relative stability.”

Nickolay Mladenov, who previously served as the UN’s Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, said at a press briefing that the disarmament of Hamas remains a key hurdle. “The plan is clear: Hamas needs to step back from governance of Gaza, its weapons need to be decommissioned and Gaza deradicalized” he said. Mladenov conditioned Israel’s full withdrawal from Gaza on the fulfillment of other elements of the plan – primarily Hamas’ disarmament and achieving civil governance in Gaza.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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