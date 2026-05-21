British police appeal for information relating to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor investigation

By Helen Regan, CNN

(CNN) — British police investigating Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have renewed their call for people to come forward with information about alleged misconduct relating to the younger brother of King Charles III.

Thames Valley Police said Friday they are examining “a number of aspects of alleged misconduct” following the US Justice Department’s release of files relating to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and were speaking with “a number” of witnesses.

In addition to misconduct allegations, police said they are investigating reports that a woman was taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 “for sexual purposes.” Police in February had said they were aware of such reports and were assessing the information.

Investigators have reached out to the woman’s legal representatives and said the case would be “taken seriously and handled with care” should she wish to come forward.

“We recognize how difficult it can be to speak about experiences of this nature, and any contact with police will be led by her wishes, when and if she feels ready and able to do so,” police said in their statement appealing for witnesses.

Thames Valley Police Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said the investigation will be “complex” as detectives were working through a “significant amount of information.”

“We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation into all reasonable lines of enquiry, wherever they may lead,” Wright said. “We encourage anyone with information to get in touch with us.”

Thames Valley Police said they were also supporting other police forces nationally in contacting Epstein victims and survivors and appealed to anyone with relevant information to come forward.

“Whenever they are ready to engage with us; our door is always open,” the statement said.

Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on February 19, following revelations about his relationship with Epstein.

The 66-year-old has not been charged and denies all allegations of wrongdoing, and insisted he never witnessed or suspected any of the behavior of which Epstein is accused.

The police update came a day after the British government released documents finding that there was no evidence Mountbatten-Windsor was vetted prior to his appointment as the UK’s trade envoy in 2001.

Mountbatten-Windsor stepped down a decade later over his ties to Epstein, who had been convicted in 2008 for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

As trade envoy, Mountbatten-Windsor traveled the world and met senior figures in business and government. Previously police had said they were assessing whether he shared confidential information with the disgraced financier during his time in the unpaid role.

The former prince was the first member of the UK royal family in modern history to be arrested, an extraordinary development in the years-long controversy over his ties to Epstein. Police also raided his home in Sandringham, Norfolk, in eastern England and his former residence at Royal Lodge, in Berkshire. He was released “under investigation” later the same day.

Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his royal title last year as the king tried to shield the royal family from the scandal.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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