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Four dead, 90 trapped in Chinese coal mine with elevated carbon monoxide levels

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today at 2:44 PM
Published 3:19 PM

By Hira Humayun, CNN

(CNN) — At least four people are dead and 90 others are trapped underground after carbon monoxide levels “exceeded limits” in a coal mine in northeast China on Friday night, according to state media.

Rescue efforts are continuing at the Liushenyu coal mine in Changzhi City, Xinhua News reported. The accident happened at 9:43 p.m. local time (9:43 a.m. ET) when 247 workers were underground.

At least 157 people – including the four dead – were evacuated by 3:33 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to Xinhua.

At least 16 of those still trapped are in “critical condition,” state media reported.

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