France evacuates Cap Ferret peninsula by boat as wildfires rage

By Issy Ronald, Pierre P Bairin, CNN

(CNN) — French authorities ordered the complete evacuation of the Cap Ferret peninsula on Friday, launching boats to help rescue people from the popular tourist destination that’s now threatened by wildfires.

Evacuation boats are operating from three piers on the peninsula, which is situated about 70 kilometers (43 miles) west of Bordeaux in southwestern France, the province’s prefect, Sophie Brocas, said Friday morning.

Such an operation demonstrates the severity of the wildfires currently ripping across parts of southern France, fueled by record-breaking, climate change-driven heat waves that have turned the landscape into a tinderbox.

In Cap Ferret alone, 40,000 people are being evacuated, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV, though only a few hundred of those are being evacuated by sea.

Just one road connects the Hamptons-like peninsula to the mainland, making evacuation a priority in case fires cut off access to this road.

Another wildfire is also burning in the area near Biscarrosse, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Cap Ferret, which has already forced 23,000 people to be evacuated.

Other European Union countries have sent firefighting aircraft to help France fight these wildfires following a request for assistance from the country’s president, Emmanuel Macron.

“We will soon be able to count on reinforcements from two Croatian Canadair aircraft, two Portuguese Air Tractor ‌planes, as well as two heavy ⁠Black Hawk helicopters from the Czech Republic and Slovakia,” Macron posted on X Friday.

Europe deals with wildfires every summer. But this year the continent has seen far more land burnt than the annual average for the same period, according to data from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS).

The situation is particularly bad in France, which has already recorded more than 300 wildfires this year, compared to an annual average of 93, according to the EFFIS.

The climate crisis is driving hotter, drier weather, which sets the stage for fiercer fire seasons as it parches the landscape, sucking waters from rivers, lakes and soil.

The brutal record-breaking June heatwaves that struck Europe earlier this summer would have been “virtually impossible” without a human-driven climate crisis, according to an analysis by World Weather Attribution.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Laura Paddison contributed reporting.