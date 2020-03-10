Cathedral City Police investigating man shot to death in a car

News Headlines

Cathedral City Police were conducting a homicide investigation Tuesday after a man's body was found inside a parked vehicle.

Police were called to the 68300 Block of McCallum Way at 7:15 a.m. The victim had a number of gunshot wounds to his body.

Cathedral City Fire Department Paramedics responded but the victim had already died before police and firefighters arrived.

In a statement, Cathedral City Police said, "The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time, pending family notification(s) and pending the investigation by the Riverside County Coroner’s Office."

A homicide investigation has been initiated by Cathedral City Police Detectives. Detectives are actively working leads in this case, however, the Police Department is asking for assistance from the community. If you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, please contact Cathedral City Police Detectives at 760-770-0300 / Detective Sergeant Rick Sanchez at 760-202-2488 or via the Cathedral City Police Department website at: cathedralcitypolice.com.

If you have information possibly associated with this incident, you may also report your information anonymously through the WeTip hotline at: 1-(800)-78-CRIME or WWW.WETIP.com. Some tip information may qualify for a cash reward.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 as we continue to gather developing information on this case.