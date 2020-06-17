Cathedral City requires masks through Sept. 30, police will enforce fines

News Headlines

People in Cathedral City are going to have to wear face coverings in public for at least another several months. If they don't, the police department could fine them hundreds of dollars.

Cathedral City council voted Wednesday to extend an emergency order requiring face coverings and social distancing until September 30.

The order includes fines that range from $100 to $500, depending on how many times a person is found violating the order.

A commander with Cathedral City Police Department said they plan to enforce the order. He said though they hope for the community's compliance and their objective isn't to fine anyone, it is a possibility.

He noted that educating people in violation of the order has been enough to gain compliance so far.

Face coverings and social distancing are required while in public, including all essential workers, with the following exceptions:

When at home

Driving alone in the car or with members of their household

Children under the age of 2 years

While outdoors and/or exercising outdoors as long as you practice social distancing of at least 6 feet between others and have a face covering readily accessible if you encounter others and are unable to social distance. (walking, hiking, golfing, etc.)

Those who have a medical condition that prevents the use of a facial covering and certified by a medical professional.

Businesses in the city are also required to:

Require all employees, contractors, owners, and volunteers to wear a face covering at the workplace

Inform customers to wear a face covering – including posting signs and advising those standing in line

Take reasonable steps to keep people who are not wearing a face covering from entering the business

Refuse service to anyone not wearing a face covering

Face coverings are defined as dense fabric without holes, bandanas, neck gaiter, or other fabric face coverings.

City Manager Charlie McClendon said that so far, most businesses in violation have cooperated once the city asked.

"We really found that the vast majority of cases in Cathedral City, that was all it took," McClendon said.

He added that if at any point conditions change, the council can amend, remove or extend the order.

