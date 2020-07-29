Car rolls into Palm Springs home after carjacking, police searching for two suspects

News Headlines

Police asked residents in a Palm Springs neighborhood to stay inside and lock their doors amid a search for two suspects who took off running after a car rolled over into the driveway of a home.

It happened before 10 p.m. on Desert Way in Palm Springs, off of Sunny Dunes Road.

Neighbors said police told them the car had been stolen from a nearby gas station. They said they heard the car accelerate down their cul-de-sac, and described the crash as jarring. The car smashed through the gate of the home and rolled over into bushes.

Neighbors said the residents who live there weren't home at the time.

Later, a tow truck arrived and pulled the mangled car from the brush. Police on scene said they had not yet apprehended the suspects.

This is a developing story.