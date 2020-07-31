Skip to Content
Excessive heat continues into the weekend

Palm Springs Thursday reached 118°, just one degree shy of the record for the day. Temperatures today have been hotter.

A ridge of high pressure remains in control for the next few days, keeping this head wave on tap. An Excessive Heat Warning continues through 9 p.m. Saturday. Temperatures are still expected to be up to 120° but a few degrees less on Saturday. A Heat Advisory is in effect for areas west.

Even when the warning expires, Sunday is still expected to remain above 110°.

