Extremely hot weather persists for the holiday weekend
Palm Springs tied the record high temperature of 116° on Friday and we are tracking more record breaking heat on the way through the holiday weekend.
A strong ridge of high pressure is building over California and it is bringing record breaking temperatures across the state. This ridge is expected to stick around throughout the holiday weekend.
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through 8 p.m. Monday. Temperatures in the low deserts will reach near 120°, temperatures in the high deserts will reach near 110°, and temperatures in the Inland Empire and Orange County regions will see temperatures near 115°.
Heat Safety Tips:
- Avoid strenuous outdoor activity
- Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water
- Stay away from alcohol or caffeine as it dehydrates your body
- Wear light colored clothing
- Wear loose fitting clothing
- Apply sunscreen regularly
- Take frequent breaks in the shade
- Check on family members and neighbors
- Watch for heat related illness
- Never leave children or pets unattended inside of a closed vehicle
With the extremely hot temperatures along with areas of gusty winds and low daytime humidity reaching down to 10% without much overnight relief, a Red Flag Warning is in effect beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday through 6 p.m. Sunday. Under these conditions if a fire starts it will very rapidly spread. Outdoor burning is discouraged. This is for all areas highlighted in hot pink above for the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto mountains.
Temperatures will feel some relief by Tuesday as the ridge moves west but there will still be another slight warm up into the next weekend with temperatures a few degrees above seasonal.
