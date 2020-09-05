Extremely hot weather persists for the holiday weekend

News Headlines

Palm Springs tied the record high temperature of 116° on Friday and we are tracking more record breaking heat on the way through the holiday weekend.

A strong ridge of high pressure is building over California and it is bringing record breaking temperatures across the state. This ridge is expected to stick around throughout the holiday weekend.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through 8 p.m. Monday. Temperatures in the low deserts will reach near 120°, temperatures in the high deserts will reach near 110°, and temperatures in the Inland Empire and Orange County regions will see temperatures near 115°.

Heat Safety Tips:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water

Stay away from alcohol or caffeine as it dehydrates your body

Wear light colored clothing

Wear loose fitting clothing

Apply sunscreen regularly

Take frequent breaks in the shade

Check on family members and neighbors

Watch for heat related illness

Never leave children or pets unattended inside of a closed vehicle

With the extremely hot temperatures along with areas of gusty winds and low daytime humidity reaching down to 10% without much overnight relief, a Red Flag Warning is in effect beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday through 6 p.m. Sunday. Under these conditions if a fire starts it will very rapidly spread. Outdoor burning is discouraged. This is for all areas highlighted in hot pink above for the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto mountains.

Temperatures will feel some relief by Tuesday as the ridge moves west but there will still be another slight warm up into the next weekend with temperatures a few degrees above seasonal.