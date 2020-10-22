Missing woman Erika Lloyd’s case leads detectives to search for another missing person

News Headlines

The search for missing woman, Erika Lloyd has led to a possible break in another missing person’s case. We are hearing from that family.

News Channel 3’s Dani Romero has the latest on the search and reaction from the family.

“We want to know where he is," said Heather Escalante, daughter-in-law. "We want to know that he's okay.”

A family desperate to find their loved one after they said 56-year old James Escalante took off on a bike to help his girlfriend’s friend who was stuck in the road in Twentynine Palms.

“Went straight up Shelton, got to the intersection of Shelton and 62 called his girlfriend and said, "I can't find your friend," his girlfriend claims that she called the friend on three way and asked her to honk her horn, said she could hear the horn honking. James said I got it and hung up," Escalante added.

But no one has heard nor seen him since June 25th. Escalante was reported missing on September 7th.

“Not knowing leads you to different possibilities," said Escalante.

But there’s a twist, remember the case of missing woman, Erika Lloyd, when cave expert Doug Billings was looking for her he found a red bike. Detectives said two sets of human remains were found too and a cell phone they believe is Escalante’s. Police confirm one of those sets of remains is from a man.

“Like what’s going on in that one area," said Escalante. "Out of all of that desert why that one area it's kind of odd?”

Investigators still don’t have any final answers. There’s still a lot to sort out.

“Either way, whether James is alive or whether he’s dead we want to bring him home," said Escalante. "We want answers."

Detectives said they don’t suspect foul play and tell us as of now Lloyd's and Escalante's are not connected.

If you have any information to James Escalante's disappearance, please call Detective Halloway with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department at 760-366-5707.