Valley philanthropist Richard James Heckmann dies at 76

Richard James Heckmann, the former CEO of United States Filter and a prominent valley philanthropist, has died from complications from Parkinson's Disease.

Heckman was 76.

Susan Estay, a family friend, confirmed Heckman's death with News Channel 3.

Heckman died at home October 31st.

The entrepreneur grew up in Iowa.

His career included a stint in Washington, D.C. serving in the Carter administration.

Heckman was involved in a number of charities in the Coachella Valley, including the American Cancer Society.

He is survived by his wife Wendy, their children and grandchildren.