Valley philanthropist Richard James Heckmann dies at 76
Richard James Heckmann, the former CEO of United States Filter and a prominent valley philanthropist, has died from complications from Parkinson's Disease.
Heckman was 76.
Susan Estay, a family friend, confirmed Heckman's death with News Channel 3.
Heckman died at home October 31st.
The entrepreneur grew up in Iowa.
His career included a stint in Washington, D.C. serving in the Carter administration.
Heckman was involved in a number of charities in the Coachella Valley, including the American Cancer Society.
He is survived by his wife Wendy, their children and grandchildren.
Comments