Super Bowl safety: how local restaurants are scaling down for the pandemic

One of America's biggest events is just hours away from kick-off. Millions of people are usually gathering and tuning into watch one of the most anticipated sporting events of they year.

Like all other major events, there is a looming deterrent that's throwing a wrench in most peoples' plans: the pandemic.

Last month the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its guidelines for the big day:

"Attending large gatherings like the Super Bowl increases your risk of getting and spreading COVID-19. The safest way to watch the Super Bowl this year is at home with people you live with."

The guidelines advise people to wear masks, and call ahead to venues to check how safety protocols are being implemented.

Coming up later tonight, we'll have more on what some local restaurants are doing to keep patrons safe while welcoming in business.