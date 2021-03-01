Palm Springs offering $10 coupon for takeout orders at local restaurants, here’s how to use it

News Headlines

The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce is offering $10 coupons to customers ordering takeout from local restaurants.

According to Nona Watson, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, the program was launched to help both restaurants and customers. “We thought, how can we help? How can we drive takeout…how can we have the community get involved?” said Watson.

The new $10 takeout coupon program launched a little over a month ago and has already made an impact. Watson says the coupon has been downloaded more than 11,000 times.

“It’s easy, it’s on your phone you can use it over and over again once you have one,” said Watson.

The coupon, which you can download on your phone by clicking HERE, offers $10 off any takeout order of $30 or more. You can use it at more than 45 participating restaurants.

Watson explains the Chamber then reimburses restaurants for any coupons used. “At the end of the week they turn those coupon numbers into us, we write a $10 check to reimburse them and everybody’s happy,” she said.

The coupon code and list of participating restaurants can be found at pschamber.org. Watson says they wanted to help boost business for restaurants that have struggled for months during the pandemic. Local restaurants say they’re grateful for the help.

“Everyone loves a bargain. It helps the guests save some money,” said Willie Rhine Co-Owner, Eight4Nine Restaurant & Lounge. “We’ve had several people use it several times a week.”

“We’ve had a lot of customers use it. It’s amazing for the customers and it’s amazing the chamber is helping us by giving us the money back,” added Tony Marchese, Owner, Trio Restaurant.

Watson added that any restaurant in Palm Springs can be added to the growing list of participating places. Any business interested should simply call or reach out to the Chamber of Commerce.

The City of Palm Desert is also offering a program to help local businesses amid the pandemic. You can purchase a gift card online redeemable at local Palm Desert shops and restaurants HERE.