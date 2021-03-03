Three new vaccine clinics open in Riverside County, one in Desert Hot Springs

News Headlines

Riverside County is opening three new COVID vaccine clinics on Wednesday, including another one in the west end of the Coachella Valley.

Jose Arballo Jr, senior public information specialist for Riverside University Health System-Public Health, told News Channel 3 on Friday the county is opening new vaccine clinics in Norco, Temecula, and Desert Hot Springs.

On Monday, the county revealed the Desert Hot Springs, Norco, & Temecula clinics will open on Wednesday, March 3.

Desert Hot Springs (11711 West Drive)

Norco (1377 Hamner Ave.)

Temecula (39716 Winchester Road)

To make an appointment at a county-run clinic, or those operated by Curative or OptumServe in Riverside County, visit www.rivcoph.org/covid-19-vaccine.

Appointment links to the new clinics will be posted to the website as soon as they are available.

He said the clinics will be similar to the one at the Palm Springs Convention Center, where you can get appointments through the county's website. However, appointments for the three new clinics will be handled by OptumServe.

OptumServe handles appointments for the Perris vaccine clinic and has previously handled testing at some sites in the county.

Riverside County is currently only offering COVID vaccinations to people in Phase 1A and 1B. If you fall into one of those two groups.

Seniors 65 years and older who need assistance, dial 2-1-1 or 951-329-4703.

Workers must have a worker ID badge/letter from place of employment. Seniors must have an ID.

