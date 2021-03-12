Palm Springs International Dance Festival kicks off, local studio offers healing amid pandemic

News Headlines

The Palm Springs International Dance Festival kicks off this week. It runs Thursday through Sunday.

The festival is happening differently this year with COVID restrictions in place. In a typical year, founder and artistic director Michael Nickerson-Rossi says more than 400 dancers travel from all over the world to take four days of classes and perform in Palm Springs.

“Traditionally we would always rent the Annenberg Theater for our gala performance,” said Nickerson-Rossi.

But this year, dancers submitted their work virtually. People can purchase tickets to watch online.

“In our submission process we had five countries submit work and then 18 states,” said Nickerson-Rossi.

Organizers also got creative in expanding the ways they’re putting dance on display. This year, they have a dance photography exhibit at their studio in Palm Springs.

Tickets are available for a socially distant viewing experience on Friday night. And this weekend, many of the works will be auctioned off.

While the festival is an annual highlight for Nickerson-Rossi Dance Studio, they also offer classes all year round.

“We also have Palm Springs Dance Academy. And Palm Springs Dance Academy provides comprehensive education to a wide range of people,” said Chad Ortiz, executive director, Nickerson-Rossi Dance.

They offer classes for kids and adults at differing skill levels. And for performers of all ages, they say dance has been a healing art form especially when faced with the difficulties of this last year.

“I’ve always really used dance as an outlet for almost everything,” said Celeste Hull, dance student, Palm Springs Dance Academy.

“I really like the teachers and the environment,” added Sage Bowman, another student at the academy.

Founder Nickerson-Rossi says he originally got into dance as a mechanism to cope with loss in his own life. “I got into dance therapeutically. My parents died when I was young. I was 17 and it was my form of expression,” he said.

And today, his dance studio helps others find their own sense of peace and recovery.

“When the pandemic hit and there was a total halt, I felt like it was no stranger to me. It felt very familiar...having things stripped. And you’re left with what makes you feel good. And and it’s dance," he said.

Learn more about Nickerson-Rossi Dance and the Palm Springs Dance Academy HERE.