What it looks like as Coachella Valley businesses prepare to move into the Red Tier

State officials announced on Friday that Riverside County is expected to be one of the counties that moves to the red tier on Tuesday, March 16th. The change would go into effect on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to the California blueprint for a safer economy, moving to the red tier would mean that indoor dining would be allowed once again in Riverside County. It also means that gyms and movie theaters can reopen with modifications.

WHAT CHANGES FROM PURPLE TO RED?

Restaurants indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)

All retail indoors (max 50% capacity)

Shopping centers indoors (max 50% capacity, closed common areas)

Museums, zoos, and aquariums indoors (max 25% capacity)

Nail salons/personal care services can continue operating indoors with modifications

Places of worship indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)

Movie theaters indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)

Gyms and fitness centers indoors (max 10% capacity)

News Channel 3's Taban Sharifi will speak to some of these businesses that will be allowed to reopen and how they are preparing. Tune in for the live report tonight at 5 and 6 p.m. on KESQ News Channel 3.