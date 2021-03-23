Skip to Content
today at 5:53 am
Published 5:50 am

Mobile vaccine clinic being held at Ajalon Church in Palm Springs on Tuesday

Desert Care Network is bringing a mobile vaccine clinic to Ajalon Baptist Church in Palm Springs on Tuesday. The clinic is designed to serve residents of the North Palm Springs area, including Desert Highland Gateway Estates, Coyote Run and San Rafael Trailer park.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, residents can make an appointment and get vaccinated at the church between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Ajalon Baptist Church

433 W Tramview Rd

Palm Springs, CA 92262

Residents can make an appointment online by visiting: https://desertcarenetwork.youcanbook.me/

500 appointment slots to receive the Pfizer vaccine are being offered.

