Desert Sands Unified middle and high school students return to campus with hybrid learning

Desert Sands Unified School District's middle and high school students are heading back to campus on Monday, March 29, after a long year of distance learning.

DSUSD's students in grades 6-12th will experience similar modifications as the district's younger grades. DSUSD's pre-K through 5th grade students returned to campus with hybrid learning on March 15.

Students will be split into two groups who will each be in classrooms for two days a week and distance learning for the remaining three days.

Face coverings for students and staff will be mandatory with classroom seating six feet apart.

Middle and high school students will not have lunch on campus. School officials say each student will be given a lunch and breakfast for the following morning to-go each day on their way home.

Check out DSUSD's COVID Safety Plan

