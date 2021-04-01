Palm Springs Art Museum reopens with modifications in place for visitors

News Headlines

The Palm Springs Art Museum is reopening Thursday after a year of being closed due to the pandemic.

“You know an empty museum is a pretty lonely and sad place. It needs people. We're very excited." said Scott Slaven, Director of Marketing, Communications & Graphic Design, Palm Springs Art Museum.

Slaven says it's been a long, challenging year for the museum. “It’s been tough. We’ve really had to do a lot of cost cutting measures," he said.

He says the museum is back with new pieces and five new exhibitions including several featuring the work of local artists.

“Gerald Clark is a Cahuilla artist he lives here in Anza," said Slaven, showing Clark's exhibition to News Channel 3's Madison Weil.

The museum also has two exhibitions right now featuring the work of local artist Agnus Pelton. “She painted here in Cathedral City in the 20s and 30s into the 40s," said Slaven.

The museum is reopening with reduced hours. For now, it is only open Thursday through Sunday and at 25% capacity. Although, if Riverside County enters the orange tier, that will jump to 50% capacity.

The museum is also offering free admission from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday, courtesy of the City of Palm Springs. The city council approved the annual funding of $50,000 from the City’s Public Arts Fund in order to provide free admission.

The bistro and wine bar on site at the museum is also back in business offering refreshments to visitors. “They’re open every day that we are. It’s beautiful. People can sit outside in the sculpture garden," said Slaven.

Visitors will have their temperature taken at the door, they must be wearing masks and will be asked to keep six feet of space between themselves and others.

Museum-goers will also see scannable QR codes near works of art to prevent overcrowding. “We have a new app so people don’t have to get so close to the walls with everyone trying to read about the artworks," explained Slaven.

Visitors are asked to reserve tickets ahead of time. You can reserve tickets online at psmuseum.org.