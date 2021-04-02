CA to allow indoor concerts, theater performances beginning April 15th

News Headlines

California is gearing up to allow indoor gatherings like concerts and theater performances, as coronavirus cases statewide drop to a new record low since the beginning of the pandemic.

The California Department of Public Health announced the changes on Friday.

To attend gatherings, people must be tested within 72 hours or show proof of full vaccination.

It's welcome news to Ron Celona, founding artistic director of the Coachella Valley Repertory Theater.

"Theater has suffered throughout the country and we have certainly be hit hard," Celona said.

He said under the new guidelines, and if Riverside County reaches the orange tier, he would be able to fill 150 of the theater's 200 seats.

But he said precautions will also be taken for the actors as well. "We've already prepped the dressing rooms with plexiglass walls between each station," Celona said.

But he added that because of the short notice, just two weeks, it might not be for months that a live performance is back up on stage. "It wont be like, 'Oh, we can open. Let's do it tomorrow night.' Impossible."

At the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert, there are no major changes as a result of the state's announcement. A leadership spokesman said the capacity restrictions are economically not feasible.

Celona said while the future of the pandemic is uncertain, the signs are pointing in the right direction.

"That's what cultural arts are," he said. "It's about enriching the life of our society, and they're waiting for it."

The Coachella Valley Repertory plans to make its season announcement the first week of May, with tickets expected to go on sale in June.