Man arrested after attempted robbery at Holiday Inn Express in Palm Desert

A man was arrested after an attempted robbery in Palm Desert. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to reports of a man with a revolver at the Holiday Inn Express near Highway 111 and Deep Canyon Rd. a little before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

No one was injured and the area has since been deemed safe, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Stay with News Channel 3 for developments on this story.