Free Desert Open Studios event launches April 10th

News Headlines

A weekend art event launches April 10th and 11th in the Coachella Valley. This event is co-founded by artist Lynda Keeler. "Desert Open Studios is a group effort to open over 65 artist's studios from Desert Hot Springs to Indio to the public from 11-4pm," said Keeler. This event is free and all coronavirus safety measures will be taken. This event aims to showcase the wide range of artistic practices throughout the Coachella Valley.

You can see more details about the artists participating in the event by visiting http://www.desertopenstudios.com.