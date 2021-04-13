FDA and CDC recommending ‘pause’ on use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine until further analysis

News Headlines

The FDA and CDC announced early Tuesday morning they are recommending "a pause" in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Both agencies released a statement saying the pause is recommended out of "an abundance of caution."

As of Monday, nearly 7 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered here in the U.S. Both the CDC and FDA are reviewing data involving 6 reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in people who had received this vaccine.

They say as of now, this reaction seems to be very rare. They are pausing use of the vaccine until they can complete their analysis.

A press conference will be held at 10 a.m. EDT to address the pause.

As far as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, both are still being offered. There are currently hundreds of appointments available here in the Coachella Valley for this week. You can make an appointment to receive the Pfizer vaccine at the Palm Springs Convention Center or the Moderna vaccine at the Indio Fairgrounds.

All county vaccine appointment options can be viewed by visiting www.ruhealth.org.