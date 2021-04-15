California expands vaccine eligibility to include anyone 16+

News Headlines

On Thursday, California officially expanded vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and up. Riverside County opened up vaccines to anyone in this age group last week due to a surplus of vaccines.

There continues to be hundreds of available vaccine appointments each day in Riverside County. You can make an appointment to get vaccinated at the Palm Springs Convention Center, the Indio Fairgrounds, or other places offering the vaccine by visiting www.ruhealth.org.

Only the Pfizer vaccine has been cleared for use in individuals age 16 and 17. This week, the Pfizer is being offered at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The Moderna vaccine is being offered at the Indio Fairgrounds.

The county has paused its use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine based on the CDC's recommendation earlier this week. They are urging any residents who have questions about this to email them at chawebmaster@ruhealth.org. They say they will try to address those questions in Thursday's 4 p.m. vaccine update.