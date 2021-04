News Headlines

Fire crews are on scene of a working house fire on the 68-000 block of Calle Azteca near Mountain View Rd in Desert Hot Springs. The fire was first reported just before 11:00 am.

According to Cal Fire when they arrived on scene a single story, single family residence was on fire with heavy smoke showing. They also report no injuries at this time.

We have a crew on the way and will provide updates when we get them.