The Warburton kicks off virtually raising support for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

News Headlines

The Warburton, an annual fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, kicks off on Tuesday. The two-day event will be held virtually this year.

This would be the 11th annual Patrick Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament. While there won’t be any golf this year due to the pandemic and current health precautions, there will be a live-streamed event both days featuring musical performances and an online auction. Both virtual events are free of charge to stream.

In years past, the Warburton has featured about 75 musicians who perform for hundreds of guests. This year, musicians will be streaming online at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Those interested are also encouraged to take part in the online auction. Anyone can view that now it’s already open….just by visiting www.stjude.org/warburtonauction.

Proceeds go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital which supports kids battling cancer or other illnesses along with their families.