Palm Springs traffic alert: Indian Canyon & Gene Autry reopened to traffic

News Headlines

Indian Canyon and Gene Autry are back open.

Earlier Thursday morning, city officials had announced that both Indian Canyon Drive and Gene Autry reopened to traffic, but have since clarified the information. Officials say there is still sand accumulating on Indian Canyon so it will remain closed past noon as crews work to reopen lanes.

Indian Canyon was reopened Thursday at around 2:45 but it was closed again later that day. The Palm Springs Police Department announced the road was once again reopened on Friday at around 12:48 p.m.

Both Gene Autry and Indian Canyon were originally shut down overnight on Thursday due to blowing sand and poor visibility.

Palm Springs police encouraged drivers to take alternate routes: highway 111 north to the I-10 freeway or Vista Chino to Date Palm instead.

Drivers are urged to respect the closures in place and drive with caution. Drivers who attempt to drive through or around the barriers are at risk of being ticketed.

Gusts could also blow around unsecured objects or debris; residents are urged to secure outdoor objects.