Tired of working from home? Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce offering rentable ‘co-work’ spaces

Since the pandemic hit, many businesses have sold or placed their in-person working spaces on hold. After a year of working from home, some people are in search of a small, private space to get work done.

The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce now has a ‘co-working’ space at their headquarters in downtown Palm Springs -- they're offering individual work spaces you can rent month-to-month.

“Looking at how businesses are changing and emerging we thought...why don’t we turn it into a co-work space?” said Nona Watson, CEO, Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Watson says they offer individual cubicles, semi-private and private office suites. They now have two separate locations just a block apart.

“It was so successful we opened a second space above West Elm,” said Watson.

She says when you rent a work space at either location, it’s yours for the month. “You can leave your things...nobody else is going to share your space,” added Watson.

They also offer a drop-in space as well if you just need a working space for a single day. Those spaces typically rent for $25/day.

The co-working spaces also offer a conference room, a kitchen and other office amenities.

The concept was perfect for local attorney Gary Holt. He says when the pandemic hit, he could no longer see clients in person.

“It made no sense to continue paying for a big expensive space,” said Holt, showing News Channel 3’s Madison Weil his rented office space.

Holt says the downtown Palm Springs location offers convenience, privacy and most importantly it’s cost effective.

“I don’t need to worry about things like insurance…co-working is absolutely the way of the future,” he said.

The concept has been so successful, the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce is expanding to a third location downtown offering even more options for working individuals.

Those interested should simply call the Chamber of Commerce to make a reservation.

Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce

Phone: (760) 325-1577

190 W Amado Rd, Palm Springs, CA 92262