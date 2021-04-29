What happens next in the effort to recall Governor Gavin Newsom?

News Headlines

The campaign to recall Governor Gavin Newsom has now secured enough valid signatures to get the recall on a ballot. However, there are still several more steps to go before a recall election happens and voters have their say.

The recall effort needed nearly 1.5 million verified signatures, and now more than 1.6 million have been verified. The registrar offices in all 58 counties have been working over the last few months to verify these signatures.

What happens now?

Californais have 30 business days to ask local election officials to remove their names from the recall petition. If, after that, there are still enough verified signatures, then the Department of Finance is notified and has 30 business days to estimate the total cost of the recall.

Political insiders predict a recall election wouldn’t happen until October or November.

Who would run against Governor Newsom?

So far, several people have come forward and announced their intention to run.

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer

John Cox, who ran against Newsom in the previous election

Former GOP Rep. Doug Ose

Caitlyn Jenner, the transgender activist and reality star

It's likely more candidates will come forward. The last time California had a recall was in 2003 -- 135 candidates ran.