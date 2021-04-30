Continued outdoor mask-wear could help those with severe allergies in the desert

News Headlines

New CDC guidelines say you don’t have to wear a mask outdoors if you’re not in a crowded area. But if you have particularly bad allergies, you might want to anyway.

“The worst is when it’s a windy day...and all the dust just comes out of no where,” said Jesus Olivo, a resident of Coachella.

Allergies in the desert are unfortunately experienced by some all year round. “I get nasal congestion, post nasal drop, a lot of itchiness around my skin,” said Ana Delgado, a resident of Indio.

News Channel 3’s Madison Weil spoke with a local doctor to discuss the link between mask-wear and reduced allergy symptoms.

“A lot of the allergies here in the Coachella Valley are caused by pollen,” said Dr. Salvador, a head and neck surgeon and otolaryngologist practicing at both JFK and Desert Regional Medical Center.

He says between the wind, the desert’s natural climate and plantlife, allergies here can be especially severe.

“We have lots and lots of ragweed and sage brush out here,” he said. He says the desert’s numerous golf courses also play a role. “In the desert we have quite a lot of bermuda grass and bahia grass on the golf courses,” he said.

And while it might seem like common sense, he says wearing a mask does help with allergy symptoms. The mask filters out pollen, dust and other aggravating particles.

“The idea is that if you have something on your face that is covering both your mouth and your nose, when you inhale it makes it less likely for these pollens to enter into your airways,” said Dr. Salvador.

He says some of his patients have experienced less severe outdoor allergies this season in comparison with years past. “They do note that they have less sneezing, sniffling, coughing, congestion and so on,” he said

It’s a difference noticed by mask-wearing patients too. “It is helpful with allergies. Wearing a mask...it has its benefits,” added Olivo.