Woman injured during carjacking in Banning

Police in Banning are looking for a carjacking suspect.

It happened Tuesday morning just before 1:00 at a gas station in the 800 block of East Ramsey Street.

Police say a woman got out of her, with the car running, and entered the station.

When she came out a man was in the car.

He struck the woman with the car as he drove away.

The woman suffered minor injuries.

The car was later found but the suspect is still on the loose.

At the time he was wearing a camouflage shirt and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Banning Police.