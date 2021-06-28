Search intensifies for missing 11-year-old with valley ties, ring video shows boy running from San Jacinto home

News Headlines

Authorities continue to search for 11-year-old Jose Escobedo who has been missing since last Tuesday, June 22.

Family shared with News Channel 3 that the boy, who grew up in the Coachella Valley and goes by "JJ," had been living at a foster care home in San Jacinto. At 12:12 a.m. on Tuesday morning, neighborhood ring video shows the boy running away from the home, which is located in the 1500 block of Chardonnay Place near the major cross streets of De Anza Dr. and Lyon Ave.

Escobedo’s biological aunt, Monique Larson, says she believes he might be trying to get back to his birth mother who lives in Desert Hot Springs.

“We’re just so scared that we’re going to find out some bad news...every time I think about it I break down,” said Larson.

Larson says they received a tip that Escobedo might have been seen walking along highway 79, but they have not heard anything since.

“We’re concerned with dehydration...I mean who knows the last time he ate or drank? I don’t even want to think about the worst. I’m trying to stay positive,” she said.

The family has been searching daily and putting up posters with Escobedo’s description. Larson says the boy was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black socks. He is 4’ 9” and approximately 100 pounds.

Anyone with information about Escobedo or his whereabouts is urged to contact the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department by calling (800) 950-2444 or reach out to Monique Larson directly: (442) 234-3734.