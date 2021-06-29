Missing 11-year-old boy with valley ties found safe in Desert Hot Springs

Top Stories

Authorities and family confirmed Tuesday morning that Jose 'JJ' Escobedo was located safely in Desert Hot Springs. The 11-year-old boy had gone missing last Tuesday after running away from a foster care home in San Jacinto. Neighborhood ring video showed the boy running down the street just after midnight.

Family spoke with News Channel 3 on this week asking for the public's help in locating the boy. According to family, Escobedo traveled from San Jacinto to Desert Hot Springs by himself and is expected to be okay.