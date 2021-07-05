A recap of holiday festivities: travel, fireworks, and events

News Headlines

The holiday weekend for July 4th was filled with a lot of travel, fireworks, and local events.

California Highway Patrol is also pushing its holiday weekend efforts by continuing its maximum enforcement period. It's set to end at 11:59 pm Monday. During this period officers are expected to take the streets for targeted patrols. During last year's Independence Day crackdown, CHP reported arresting 738 motorists for DUI's through the state. In 2019, that number was at 1,317. CHP said by doing these crackdowns, it's sending a message that it will have a zero-tolerance for impaired drivers, and other traffic violators.

Illegal fireworks obtained by the Cathedral City Police Department

With many looking to the skies for fireworks, some fireworks were not legal. The Cathedral City Police Department (CCPD) said it responded to 113 calls of service regarding the use of illegal fireworks throughout the city. Police officials said four misdemeanor arrests were made for the possession of illegal fireworks. However, all four people were cited and released. Over 60 pounds of illegal fireworks were confiscated. There were instances where firework debris sparked fires. To learn more on the efforts from the Cathedral City Police Department, view: Cathedral City police crackdown on the use of illegal fireworks.

This year was the first for the city of Palm Springs opting for something a little different on the 4th of July. Hundreds of people gathered at Ruth Hardy Park for food, games, activities, music, and the grand finale: a laser light show.

News Channel 3's Taban Sharifi will be asking Palm Springs residents what they thought about the new event and if they are looking forward to it next year.