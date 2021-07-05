Cathedral City police crackdown on the use of illegal fireworks

Top Stories

The Cathedral City Police Department (CCPD) said it responded to 113 calls of service regarding the use of illegal fireworks throughout the city.

Of these calls, police officials said four misdemeanor arrests were made for the possession of illegal fireworks. However, all four people were cited and released.

Over 60 pounds of illegal fireworks were confiscated.

Two instances involved a tree and firework debris catching on fire, where police said Cathedral City Fire personnel were called to put the fire out.

CCPD said all of these calls serve as a reminder of the dangers that come from igniting illegal fireworks in a densely populated city, especially during this dry year.

California Highway Patrol is also pushing its holiday weekend efforts by continuing its maximum enforcement period. It's set to end at 11:59 pm Monday. During this period officers are expected to take the streets for targeted patrols.

During last year's Independence Day crackdown, CHP reported arresting 738 motorists for DUI's through the state. In 2019 that number was at 1,317.

CHP said by doing these crackdowns, it's sending a message that it will have a zero-tolerance for impaired drivers, and other traffic violators.